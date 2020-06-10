New rules for hospitality sector

Sir, – Further to “New rules for holidays in Ireland under Covid-19: No buffets, mini-bars or ‘close’ dancing” (News, June 9th), we’re just short of, “Peanuts to be served individually to the customer, one peanut at a time.” – Yours, etc,

AODÁN McCAUL.

Sundays Well,

Cork.

Sir, – No buffets, mini-bars or close dancing?

Next thing, like the parish priests of my youth, gardaí will be out “batin’ the hedges” looking for couples indulging in “sinful practices”. – Yours, etc,

CAL HYLAND,

Rosscarbery,

Co Cork.