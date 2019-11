A chara, – Political commentators are generally agreed that recent anti-migrant, anti-minority rhetoric from election candidates is planned, purposeful and pernicious. I would agree.

In many debates it has been said that election candidates should be held to higher scrutiny.

Is it time therefore, for specific and meaningful anti-discrimination legislation for election candidates? – Yours, etc,

BRENDAN HENNESSY,

Midleton,

Co Cork.