Sir, – While thanking you for thevery positive review of Malcolm and Hall’s A New History of the Irish in Australia in Saturday’s paper, we must advise your readers that the edition noted was that published by Sydney University Press, which is only available in Australia and New Zealand. The edition for the rest of the world will be available on Friday and is published by Cork University Press at the better price of €25. – Yours, etc,

ROBERT TOWERS,

Monkstown,

Co Dublin.