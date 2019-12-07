New face of the FAI?

A chara, – As a regular attendee at my kids’ soccer matches, it is sad to see officials being abused; helicopter parents, sideline, coaching kids – telling them to do something that make no sense; and over-competitive coaches who shout angrily at people half their size.

I really don’t care who runs the FAI but I would suggest to Minister for Sport Shane Ross that funding be withheld from any sporting organisation unless it can actively demonstrate that pernicious issues are adequately addressed. – Is mise,

ALEX STAVELEY,

Donabate,

Co Dublin.