Sir, – In “European army would be no way to honour Armistice” (Opinion & Analysis, November 17th), Breda O’Brien states that “Denmark, another neutral country, used its permanent right to opt out” (of Pesco). Denmark is not neutral. It is a member of Nato and has been since that organisation’s inception in 1949. – Yours, etc,

ROBERT HALLIGAN,

Castledermot, Co Kildare.

Sir, – Your editorial on European security (November 16th) observes that “Ireland’s military neutrality has an honourable contribution to make”. It does. Ireland should avoid European military alliances. – Yours, etc,

TERRENCE

McDONOUGH,

Moycullen,

Co Galway.