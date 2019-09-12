Netanyahu and West Bank land

Sir, – Binyamin Netanyahu’s announcement of his intention to annex significant portions of the West Bank, following on from the underwhelming response to Jared Kushner’s peace plan, leaves the peace process in a precarious position (“Netanyahu vows to annex large parts of occupied West Bank”, News, September 11th).

While Mr Netanyahu is obviously posturing to right-wing nationalists in the Israeli electorate, he does so in an international climate where xenophobic nationalism has gained traction and is being normalised.

How can moderate Palestinian leaders hope to convince more extreme elements to participate in multilateral peace talks in this atmosphere when the Israeli leader now effectively espouses a policy that sees no place for any Palestinian homeland? – Yours, etc,

BARRY WALSH,

Blackrock,

Cork.