Needs of people with sight loss

Sir, , – The National Council for the Blind Ireland (NCBI) is asking retailers to be mindful of the needs of people who are blind and visually impaired when shopping during this Covid-19 pandemic, bearing in mind that sight loss is not always a visible disability. We commend the retailers for safeguarding and prioritising vulnerable customers at this time.

However, the reality is that some of the measures introduced will pose a challenge to those with sight loss. For instance, people may not be able to see the new floor markings encouraging social distancing or read temporary signage if the print is too small, while others will need a sighted guide to help them navigate the store and so will be unable to abide by the two-metres-apart regulations. We urge staff to act with sensitivity and compassion in these situations. The NCBI’s national helpline 1850 334353 offers advice, support and information to anyone living with sight loss. – Yours, etc,

CHRIS WHITE,

Chief Executive,

NCBI,

Drumcondra,

Dublin 9.