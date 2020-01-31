NCT safety concerns

Sir, – I cannot understand why there is a partial suspension of the NCT tests (“Part of NCT tests suspended over safety fears with lifts”, News, January 30th). Surely the vehicle inspection lifts are inspected on a regular basis and certified as safe. Presumably any potential faults would have become apparent during the inspection and rectified as required. – Yours, etc,

PAUDIE COMMANE,

Tralee,

Co Kerry.

Sir, – What sort of testing has NCT testing equipment undergone before now? – Yours, etc,

RITA O’BRIEN,

Lucan,

Co Dublin.