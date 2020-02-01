NCT and testing problems

A chara, – Cars which undergo the NCT over the coming weeks will be issued with a “fail” notice, regardless of the mechanical condition of the car.

This is entirely the wrong way around. The car didn’t fail. The motorist didn’t fail. The NCT failed. The motorist paid for a service, and NCT didn’t deliver. The motorist (and the Minister for Transport) should issue NCT with a “fail” notice.

There’s a simple way to patch the system until NCT redeems itself. Extend all NCT certificates and discs which are due to expire in the next month – extend them legally by one month. The motorist is still responsible for ensuring the vehicle is in roadworthy condition, as is the case all the time between NCT tests anyway. Then taxi-drivers can continue, and all others affected by the failure on the part of NCT. – Is mise,

PÁDRAIG McCARTHY,

Sandyford,

Dublin 16.

Sir, – Who inspects the inspectors? – Yours, etc,

DONAL MOORE,

Ferrybank,

Waterford.

Sir, – I suggest that the car lifts used at NCT centres undergo a National Lift Test (NLT) every two years. – Yours, etc,

PETER LYNCH,

Knocklyon,

Dublin 16.