Natural History Museum: another glass ceiling

A chara, – I visited the Natural History Museum in Dublin on Wednesday, which was wonderful. It was full of visitors and schoolchildren and the exhibits, of course, in their beautiful mahogany glass cases. However, wet day as it was, I noticed that the glass ceiling of the museum is leaking in quite a few spots, exposing many of the larger stuffed animals to rain.

Is the OPW planning to seal the holes in the roof ? – Is mise,

LINDA O’NOLAN,

Milltown,

Dublin 6.