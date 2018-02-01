Sir, – In November, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said that it would be “useful” if Minister for Transport Shane Ross was to publish the national rail review that has sat on the Minister’s desk since early September.

December and January have come and gone and there is still no sign of this report. What is the Minister waiting for?

Surely a report that was commissioned at public expense shouldn’t be hidden away?

We were promised “new government” but all we seem to have is a return to the bad old days.

If there is bad news in the report, we are entitled to know it.

Publish and be damned, Minister! – Yours, etc,

JOHN MULLIGAN.

Boyle,

Co Roscommon.