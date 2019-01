Sir, – I am amazed to read that consultants have been hired at a cost of €450,000 to conduct a review of the cost of the new National Children’s Hospital.

Surely this task should have been given to the Office of the Comptroller & Auditor General, at no cost. That office has produced many fine reports recently, including that into Nama’s Project Eagle, and is more than capable of carrying out such a review. – Yours, etc,

FRANK O’NEILL,

Shankill,

Co Dublin.