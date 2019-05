Sir, – I live in the middle of beautiful countryside in Co Kilkenny. I have a 4G dongle which gives me an excellent broadband service.

With the advent of 5G technology, I wonder do we need to spend €3 billion on fixed-line broadband now?

Are we about to build canals when the train has just been invented? – Yours, etc,

GERARD O’HERLIHY,

Kiltown,

Co Kilkenny.