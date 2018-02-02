National broadband plan
Sir, – Eir today, gone tomorrow. – Yours, etc,
FRANK BYRNE,
Terenure,
Dublin 6W.
Sir, – Due to poor internet connectivity, was Eir’s notice of withdrawal delivered by courier pigeon? – Yours, etc,
BRIAN CULLEN,
Rathfarnham,
Dublin 16.
Sir, –A number of years ago, the Australian ex-state telecoms enterprise Telstra pulled out at short notice from a federal tender to provide broadband across Australia, forcing the government of the day to go in a different direction, ultimately at great cost to the taxpayer.
The resulting monopoly is reviled in the Australian media, while Telstra is making a fortune by exploiting its selfish decision to pull out of the original tender.
Has someone senior in Eircom been studying Australian history? – Yours, etc,
DONAL DENHAM,
Dalkey,
Co Dublin.