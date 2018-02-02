National broadband plan

Sir, – Eir today, gone tomorrow. – Yours, etc,

FRANK BYRNE,

Terenure,

Dublin 6W.

Sir, – Due to poor internet connectivity, was Eir’s notice of withdrawal delivered by courier pigeon? – Yours, etc,

BRIAN CULLEN,

Rathfarnham,

Dublin 16.

Sir, –A number of years ago, the Australian ex-state telecoms enterprise Telstra pulled out at short notice from a federal tender to provide broadband across Australia, forcing the government of the day to go in a different direction, ultimately at great cost to the taxpayer.

The resulting monopoly is reviled in the Australian media, while Telstra is making a fortune by exploiting its selfish decision to pull out of the original tender.

Has someone senior in Eircom been studying Australian history? – Yours, etc,

DONAL DENHAM,

Dalkey,

Co Dublin.