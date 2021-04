Sir, – Contrary to what you state in your editorial (“Impetus builds for a referendum”, April 15th), there was nothing “narrow” about the result of the 2014 Scottish independence referendum.

Scotland voted decisively to remain a part of the United Kingdom. It voted against independence by 2,001,926 (55.3 per cent) to 1,617,989 (44.7 per cent). Hardly a “narrow” margin! – Yours, etc,

PAUL DELANEY,

Dalkey,

Co Dublin.