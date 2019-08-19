Nancy Pelosi and Brexit aftermath

Sir, – Suzanne Lynch outlines the possible disruptive attitude of Nancy Pelosi and the US Democratic Party towards a post Brexit deal between the UK and the US, should the 1998 Belfast Agreement be jeopardised (Opinion, August 16th). Such an obstruction would surely be seen as an attempt to interfere with the result of a democratically held referendum, an exercise in populism (on Pelosi’s part), that would serve only to copper-fasten extremist views. Furthermore, whatever the outcome of Brexit, the greatest benefit of, or the biggest threat to the Belfast Agreement is, ultimately, in the gift of the people of Northern Ireland. – Yours, etc,

EUGENE TANNAM,

Firhouse Dublin 24