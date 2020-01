Sir, – Alan Chapman (Letters, December 31st) proposes that Met Éireann should raise revenue by selling storm naming rights to corporate sponsors.

On those rare occasions when a red alert turns out to be no more than a gentle breeze, I am sure Barry’s or Lipton’s would be delighted to sponsor the “Storm in a Tea Cup Award”. – Yours, etc,

GRAEME GUTHRIE,

Kilmeena,

Westport,

Co Mayo.