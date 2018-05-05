Naming housing estates

Sir, – We live in a five-house development known as Esterard Gate. Apparently, the developer, an Englishman living in the area, misread the map which indicated that the correct name should have been Eskerard.

I had thought that some biblically named lady had been the inspiration, instead I find I dwell on a gravel pit. God bless Eircode. – Yours, etc,

A JONES,

Mullagh,

Co Cavan.

Sir, – Nearly every housing estate in Dublin and beyond has a grove (ie small wood). In name only! – Yours, etc,

OLIVER McGRANE,

Rathfarnham,

Dublin 16.