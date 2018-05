Sir, – Isn’t it ironic that housing estates are sometimes named after what was destroyed? I used to live in Woodlands, Galway, which contains only about 10 sad-looking trees that act as a reminder of what once stood. I’m guessing that Cherry Orchard in Dublin isn’t a beautiful orchard with blossoming cherry trees. – Yours, etc,

PATRICK DINNEEN,

Turloughmore,

Galway.