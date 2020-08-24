Sir, – I enjoyed Alison Healy’s Irishwoman’s Diary (August 22nd) on Fr Colin Farrell, Dr Donald Trump, the woodworker Taylor Swift, and the diminutive office manager, Naomi Campbell.

A plumber by the name of Adolf Hitler became a minor celebrity in the Chicago area in the early 1940s. He was interviewed on radio for no reason other than his rather striking name. Asked whether, in view of the then-current unpleasantness in Europe, he had ever considered changing his name, he delivered himself of what I think was a superb answer. “Nah, let the other guy change his name.” – Yours, etc,

PAT O’BRIEN,

Rathmines,

Dublin 6.