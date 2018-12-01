Names for European Parliament constituencies

Sir, – Some time ago your columnist Frank McNally discussed the custom by which ulex europaeus is known as “whin” north of a line roughly from Galway to Dublin and as “furze” south of that line.

On the other hand I have noticed that when the fire brigade is called out to the Dublin mountains or to the Hill of Howth every spring it is reported to be dealing with “gorse” fires.

There are your three constituencies named for you: Whinland, Furzeland and Gorseland. – Yours, etc,

PN CORISH,

Rathgar,

Dublin 6.