Name that storm

Sir, – The Irish Times reports (News, July 31st) that Met Éireann is appealing to the public to offer suggestions for names for next season’s storms. On the basis that such adverse weather events have the potential to cause significant havoc and destruction to our daily lives, along with the cost of cleaning up their mess, I would offer the following names: Boris, Donald, Priti, Jacob, Nigel, Sammy and Arlene, all surely worthy of “red alerts”. – Yours, etc,

COLM O’ROURKE,

Marino,

Dublin 3.

Sir, – I see that Met Éireann is “appealing to the public to offer suggestions for names for next season’s storms” . It then states that it had been “blown away” by the response . How very appropriate! – Yours, etc,

TADHG McCARTHY,

Bray,

Co Wicklow.