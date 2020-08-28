Myanmar and persecution of Rohingya

Sir, – This week the global Rohingya community commemorates the third year of the Myanmar genocide perpetrated on the Rohingya. The genocidal campaign of 2017 has been well documented by human rights organisations and the UN. Earlier this year the International Court of Justice ruled against Myanmar and voted unanimously to order Myanmar to take “all measures within its power” to prevent further genocidal acts and human rights abuses.

The ruling was a source of hope for the Rohingya and for the Rohingya diaspora in Carlow and members of the Rohingya community who have sought refuge and safety in other parts of the world.

Another source of hope for the Rohingya was the election of Ireland to the United Nations Security Council in June of this year.

Despite the glimmers of hope and the moral victories for the Rohingya, they continue to be forced to flee into neighbouring Bangladesh to escape arbitrary arrest, destruction of homes and places of worship, rape and sexual violence, which is rife.

We ask that Ireland calls for an end to the horrendous human rights abuses, demands accountability, and supports the calls for a safe return of the Rohingya to their homeland, and the restoration of their rights and a guarantee of protection by the Myanmar authorities. – Yours, etc,

STEPHANIE

McDERMOTT,

Secretary,

Rohingya Action Ireland,

Carlow.