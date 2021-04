A chara, – I really enjoyed Rosita Boland’s admission that music does nothing for her (“I have a confession to make – music does nothing for me”, People, April 28th).

There must be a scale of how music affects people.

1. People who see music.

2. People who play music.

3. People who write music.

4. People who dance to

music.

5. People who listen to music with a memory attachment.

6. People who hear music and continue to read. – Is mise,

DERMOT O’ROURKE,

Lucan,

Co Dublin.