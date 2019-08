Sir, – I note that by reason of Maria Bailey no longer holding a committee chair, she is unable to chair the Working Group of Committee Chairs (Colin Gleeson, News, August 21st).

It seems odd that one would chair a working group overseeing, among other things, the work of a committee over which committee one was oneself the chair in the first place.

Will we now have one new committee chair or two new chairs? – Yours, etc,

EAMONN MAGEE,

Sandycove, Co Dublin.