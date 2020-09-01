Sir, – Nick Bradshaw’s photograph of a mushroom emerging from a pine cone (Times Present, August 31st) is an excellent image for every nature study table in our primary schools and biology laboratory in post-primary schools.

A combined lesson in botany and ecology, and inspiration for drawing, colouring and painting too. There is so very much to learn from this delightful image.

Well done to the photographer and The Irish Times. – Yours, etc,

MARY TOOMEY,

Blackrock,

Co Dublin.

Sir, – Thank you for the lovely photo of the mushroom and pine cone. However, contrary to the caption, the growth occurred from a spore and not a seed, as fungi do not have seeds. – Yours, etc,

DAMIAN GILL,

Dalkey,Co Dublin.