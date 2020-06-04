Museums, galleries and arts centres

Sir, – I don’t quite see why museums and galleries are only meant to open in phase four, when public libraries are supposed to open in phase two. Nothing is touched in the former, whereas books are in libraries and they move between these and private homes.

Exhibition spaces are mostly large, and in my experience not crowded, especially if guided tours and school groups would not take place, and cafes and restaurants would remain closed.

And if small groups are allowed for sports training in phase two, why can’t small workshops in arts centres go ahead, if adequate measures for social distancing can be provided? – Yours, etc,

CHRISTINE

RAAB-HEINE,

Dowra,

Co Leitrim.