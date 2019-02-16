Murder of Jamal Khashoggi

Sir, – In relation to the brutal killing of Jamal Khashoggi, your editorial of February 11th calls for “keeping up pressure” on Washington to punish those responsible for the barbaric murder. Although well-intentioned, this is an inadequate response to the killing of a highly respected international journalist.

Saudi Arabia is an absolute monarchy. No political parties or national elections are permitted. Amnesty International and other human rights organisations say the authorities severely restrict freedoms of expression, association and assembly. Many human rights defenders and critics are detained and some have been sentenced to lengthy prison terms after unfair trials. Executions and beheadings are common.

Ireland should consider stopping all interactions with this country – not just because of the butchery of Jamal Khashoggi (his body was reportedly dismembered) but also because of the regime’s history of abuse of its citizens. We should not sell goods to it or buy goods from it. We should not buy Saudi oil. We should do nothing that supports such a regime.

Let us attempt to live by our values. – Yours, etc,

RICHARD COFFEY,

Terenure,

Dublin 6W.