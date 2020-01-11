Mug shots – paper or ceramic?

Sir, – I agree with Sara Dennedy about using ceramic cups instead of paper cups for coffee at Starbucks (Letters, January 10th).

It might also deter baristas from asking my name and mangling it into something unrecognisable when they write it on the cup. In the past I have been accorded the names of Belgo, Elder, Helden, Holger, Zelga, and more.

Perhaps a numbered ceramic cup model might help smooth the ordering process. – Yours, etc,

HELGA LOWE,

Stoneybatter,

Dublin 7.

Sir, – Unlike Sara Dennedy, being given a paper cup instead of a ceramic one by default has not been my experience when ordering coffee in Starbucks in Ireland.

That said, perhaps your correspondent might consider bringing her own mug to avoid doubt as to her preferences? – Yours, etc,

ULTAN Ó BROIN,

Florence.