Sir, – Barring Margaret Thatcher supporters, I would expect any recipients of a proposed new British £50 note to break into or spend immediately so as to rid themselves of her image (“London Briefing: Ice-cream pioneer Thatcher shortlisted as face of £50 note”, November 28th).

No doubt Mrs T will be spinning in her grave, having indirectly promoted Keynesian economics. – Yours, etc,

JOHN McANDREW,

Moira, Co Down.