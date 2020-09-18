Sir, – The Dáil was suspended this week when a Government Minister suspected that he had Covid-19.The Dáil is likely to be suspended again, for an extended period,because Dublin has the worst virus numbers in Ireland and some experts believe that it may unfortunately go to Level 3 and possibly Level 4 in the future. Perhaps this is the time to consider temporarily moving the Dáil to the midwest. We have all necessary facilities here, including a full international airport at Shannon. – Yours, etc,

DENIS VAUGHAN,

Ennistymon,

Co Clare.