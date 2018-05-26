Moving out and moving on

Sir, – Further to “Parents in New York win legal battle to force son (30) to move out” (News, May 23rd), don’t get me wrong, I love my children. However, I want them to grow up, aspire to leave home, and then, well, actually leave home.

While I would (probably) never do as Mr and Mrs Rotondo have done and take my children to court to get them to leave, I am grateful to them for (even if subliminally) drawing a proverbial line in the sand. It seems to me that 30 years is plenty of time to get your act together and contribute in some way to a household! – Yours, etc,

NICKI CLOONAN,

Rathgar,

Dublin 6.