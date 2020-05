Sir, – Thank you for the Wild Geese column (Business, May 1st), which gave me the best laugh I’ve had all week.

Reflecting on her move from Australia to New York, Kate Hoare recalled, “I left my home, my boyfriend and my dog and upped sticks, It was really hard, especially leaving my dog behind.”

I hope her former boyfriend is not the sensitive type. – Yours, etc,

BRIAN KENNY,

Dartry,

Dublin 6.