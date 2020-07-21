Sir, – Further to the article “Mouth cancers going undiagnosed during Covid-19 crisis, dentists warn” (News, July 9th), the Mouth Head and Neck Cancer Awareness Ireland group was pleased to see a report of early management of suspicious changes in the mouth highlighted in this report.

Early detection of mouth, head and neck cancers greatly improves the chances for successful treatment. The majority of mouth cancer patients are diagnosed late, resulting in poor survival rates and immense suffering.

The MHNCAI group highlighted the importance of early detection despite the Covid-19 lockdown. We strongly encourage anyone who has an ulcer or sore that does not heal, white or red patches in the mouth, a lump in mouth or neck, difficulty swallowing or a sore throat for more than three weeks to contact their dentist or doctor.

Dentists have now restarted treatments other than emergency treatments. People are advised to call or email in the first instance if urgent dental care is required.

We strongly advise people to attend their dentist at least once a year for a routine oral examination. Mouth cancer is most common in the over-50 age group and those who smoke and/or drink alcohol are at an increased risk, making it essential for older people to attend the dentist regularly, even if they have no remaining natural teeth. The vast majority of the population are entitled to a free dental check-up every year. The best cure is prevention – you can reduce risk of mouth cancer by not smoking, avoiding alcohol, using lip sunblock and visiting your dentist regularly.

Further information is available on the mouthcancerawareness.ie website, – Yours, etc,

KEVIN O’HAGAN,

Chairman,

Mouth Head & Neck

Cancer Awareness Ireland,

Dublin 4.