Sir, – The suggestion of a brewery in Mountjoy (News, August 11th) intrigues me as there was just such a brewery, though not in the prison, but in Russell Street.

It was founded by Alexander Findlater in 1852 and continued in business until 1957. For a short time thereafter, Findlaters Stout was brewed in Cork, under contract, by James J Murphy, a firm then owned by my grandmother’s family, and now by Heineken. – Yours, etc,

KEITH

MacCARTHY-MORROGH,

Glenageary, Co Dublin.