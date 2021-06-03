Motorways and grass verges

A chara, – Do the National Roads Authority and local councils need to cut the hedgerows and grass margins to the side and central reservations of roads and motorways?

I was on the M1 on Tuesday, and the mowers were out in force near the Boyne Bridge!

I can understand the need if there was a safety concern, or if it causes obstruction to signs or roadside marking, but it’s a shame to see the swathes of daisies, buttercups, thistles and other wildflowers being cleared away to manicure the roadsides.

Surely leaving them wild would reduce maintenance costs and be more environmentally friendly?

Leave the margins grow wild for bees and other insects! – Is mise,

GEARÓID QUINN,

Drumcondra,

Dublin 9.