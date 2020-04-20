Motor insurance and car tax

Sir, – While it is a good suggestion by the Minister of Finance that insurance companies should refund a proportion of each motorist’s insurance premium due to the likelihood of reduced claims during the current Covid-19 restrictions (News, April 18th), could he take the lead by instructing the Minister for Transport to refund the unused month’s car tax during April, when so many have been unable to use their cars while cocooning or working from home? – Yours, etc,

DECLAN CURLEY,

Booterstown, Co Dublin.