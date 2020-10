Sir, – Sealing the archive of the Mother and Baby Homes Commission for 30 years will prevent individuals and families from dealing with transgenerational trauma in a major way (News, October 15th).

Those involved – as well as their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren – continue to carry the pain. They need healing – not more secrets! – Yours, etc,

BRENDAN O’BRIEN,

Togher,

Cork.