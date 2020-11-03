Sir, – The writer of a letter on this subject on October 31st implies that it is evolutionary learning that drives our wisdom and insight and how we learn from mistakes made in mother and baby homes and industrial schools. These institutions were run by Christian and Catholic organisations. The people who suffered in these institutions were women and children. It is 2,000 years since Jesus wrote in the sand and the men slunk away. It is 2,000 years since Jesus said, “whatever you do to one of these little ones, you do to me”. The Catholic Church did not learn. There is only one thing that protects women, children and vulnerable people, and that is the civil law. – Yours, etc,

NUALA O’DRISCOLL,

Renvyle,

Co Galway.