Sir, – Your book review “The best and the brightest in Irish and Irish-American life” (December 22nd) errs in attributing the acronym MOPE – Most Oppressed People Ever to Liam Kennedy, I suggest. I recall my then colleague Kevin Myers using it in 1999 in An Irishman’s Diary to describe one of our great national woes. August 18th, 1999, to be precise. Is this another example of cultural oppression? – Yours, etc,

KIERAN FAGAN,

Killiney,

Co Dublin.