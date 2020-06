Sir, – Would the Taoiseach’s promise of “practical republicanism” please begin with the removal of the morning prayer in the Dáil? The Dáil is for enacting legislation and policy formation. An immediate change in Dáil rules should be implemented as the prayer is incongruous with the practice of republicanism and quite frankly embarrassing. – Yours, etc,

JOHN KEELEY,

Swords,

Co Dublin.