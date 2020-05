Sir, – A 14-day quarantine at this point would be a real plus for tourism. You arrive in Dublin Airport. Fill in your forms. Get a taxi from the airport to your hotel. Stay in your hotel room for 14 days. Then the hotel calls you a taxi and you head back to the airport for your flight home. Céad míle fáilte. – Yours, etc,

EAMON FARRELL,

Sandymount,

Dublin 4.