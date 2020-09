Sir, – According to Miriam Lord (Miriam Lord’s Week, September 12th) some of the Fine Gael lads are still a bit annoyed at Mairead McGuinness’s elevation to her new post in the European Commission.

They have even christened her “Elbows McGuinness ”.

Let’s hope that she will not have to resort to physical means to put some of these people back in their box !

Sour grapes spring to mind! – Yours, etc,

TADHG

McCARTHY,

Bray,

Co Wicklow.