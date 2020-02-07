More or less?

Sir, – Richard McDonnell observes that people tend to compare their lives to lives more fortunate rather than lives less fortunate, “of which there are always so many more” (Letters, February 5th).

Mr McDonnell’s claim is statistically impossible. For anyone below the “median”, there will always be a greater number of people whose lives are more fortunate than less fortunate.

It reminds me of a certain political party who promised that, if elected to office, everyone would earn more than the average wage. – Yours, etc,

RONAN SCANLAN,

Leopardstown,

Dublin 18.