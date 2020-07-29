More Government support for tourism

Sir, – The article by Sean O’Driscoll of iNua Hospitality (Business, July 27th), comes across as very balanced with a clear investment and payback case made in respect to the benefits of State (ie taxpayer) investment in tourism in Ireland. The case is clear as the investment yields great returns in terms of employment, tax returns to the State, new tourism businesses and reputation abroad.

We see, nearly every single day, various interest groups with their begging bowls on TV looking for State funds for this, that and the next but they simply do not put forward a coherent or viable case. Mr O’Driscoll’s article is utterly convincing. The tourism sector has been the most severely affected by Covid-19 and it needs much stronger medicine than the current Government has so far provided. – Yours, etc,

EDDIE BOOTH,

Cahersiveen,

Co Kerry.