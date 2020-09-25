More clarity needed on Covid updates

Sir, – NPHET announced on Wednesday evening that there were another 22 Covid-19 cases in Co Galway.

Where? Galway city and county has a population of close to a quarter of a million people. It stretches from beyond Clifden to Ballinasloe and from north of Tuam to Portumna. If we knew where exactly the virus was, local people would know to ratchet up their safety measures, and the rest of us would know which towns and villages to avoid.

Needle and haystack come to mind. I’d like to know which haystack to avoid. – Yours, etc,

DAVID CURRAN,

Knocknacarra,

Galway.