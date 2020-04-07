Moore Street survey findings

Sir, – The 1916 Relatives Alliance is calling on Minister for Culture Josepha Madigan to release a report on substantial archaeological finds in Moore Street.

The results of an archaeological survey of the national monument buildings at 14 to 17 Moore Street that uncovered a huge amount of 18th-century artefacts have inexplicably yet to be released for public consideration.

More important, its findings were not made available to members of the minister’s own advisory group on the future development of the Moore Street area. The discovery of over 5,000 artefacts in just four buildings makes it imperative that a full independent survey of the entire area must take place before any new planning application can be considered for the Dublin Central site.

The Minister must now act to secure the area by whatever means are necessary to ensure that this can commence without further delay. – Yours, etc,

JAMES CONNOLLY HERON,

The 1916 Relatives Alliance,

Dublin 6.