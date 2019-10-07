Moore Street’s traders

Sir, – I, for one, will be sorry to see the Moore Street 17 hang up their boots, if this does come to pass (Olivia Kelly, “Moore Street traders may shut up shop after 200 years”, News, October 4th).

There seems to be a prevailing atmosphere of bourgeois contempt for this street but I love it for its candour, the panoply of cultures, its unkempt grace, the atmosphere this engenders, and the mirror it holds up to modern Ireland.

We seem to be in the throes of a quiet but ubiquitous process of cultural sterilisation. When every street is overtaken by global chains, hotels and “managed” fun, we’ll wonder how we let this happen. – Yours, etc,

KEVIN DOWLING,

Kildare.