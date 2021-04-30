Sir,– There is one group in Ireland that will be materially disadvantaged by the ending of lockdown and about whom the Government appears to have little concern.

These are the dogs of Ireland. The end of lockdown signifies the curtailment of the dogs’ opportunities to bring their owners on regular long walks. For them, it will mean the return to mooching in the back garden.

Maybe the Government could step in and offer them free passes for the gyms when they open. – Yours, etc,

CIARAN McCULLAGH,

Bishopstown,

Cork.