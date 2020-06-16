Monuments and marching

Sir, – As someone who was 50 yards away, playing in the Metropole ballroom, when Nelson’s column was blown up, I’ve always thought we should have preserved the stump, as it would have said more about Irish history than any statue. – Yours, etc,

KEITH DONALD,

Rockbrook, Dublin 16.

Sir, – In the recent discussion to remove statues maybe it might be worth considering erecting one, in Dublin, to an unsung hero. Herbert Simms was the chief housing architect in Dublin Corporation from 1932 to 1948. In that 16-year austere period he oversaw the design and construction of over 17,000 dwellings in the city before tragically taking his own life in 1948 at the age of 50, leaving a note that he was overworked and overwhelmed.

To date the only item commemorating him is a small plaque on one of his flat complexes. – Yours, etc,

KIERAN GALLAGHER,

(Former deputy city architect, Dublin City Council),

Rathgar, Dublin 6.

Sir, – The recent spectre of thousands marching for minority rights, dismantling racist statues and peacefully demanding increased accountability for members of legislative, policing and cultural bodies is symbolic of a change in public consciousness and is welcome.

However, it is the systems that legislate for privilege, enforce prejudice and promote value systems that diminish the humanity of any group of people that need to be dismantled and called to account rather than those of individual statues and policemen. If this doesn’t happen then the shockingly apparent injustice of what has entered our consciousness over the past couple of weeks will have been in vain. This is an opportunity for systemic change that cannot be squandered. – Yours, etc,

AUSTIN CAMPBELL,

Phibsborough, Dublin 7.

Sir, – Mr Kevin DeVitte suggests (Letters, June 13th) that while authorities are removing statues of Confederate soldiers that they should leave the horses. I disagree. Time is of the essence, the authorities must act quickly, and don’t spare the horses. – Yours, etc,

JOE CULLEY,

Clontarf,

Dublin 3.

Sir, – Given the ongoing and seemingly endless social division and unrest in the US, perhaps now is an opportune time for France to call for the repatriation of the Statue of Liberty, thereby saving this iconic symbol of freedom any further embarrassment. – Yours, etc,

MICHAEL SHEEDY,

Knocklyon, Dublin 16.

Sir, – St Patrick was a slave and we Irish in reparation have erected hundreds of monuments here and around the world bearing his name. Are we the only people in the world to do such a thing while we have forgotten his pig dealing owners? We also celebrate him every year with massive parades and festivals. – Yours, etc,

DON MULLINS,

Carlow.